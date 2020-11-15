Ngāpuhi leader Rudy Taylor dies

Ngāpuhi leader Rudy Taylor at Te Tii Marae during the release of the Waitangi Tribunal report into the first stage of the iwi's treaty settlement claims. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Ngāpuhi leader, staunch advocate for Hokianga hapū and lifelong Labour loyalist Rudy Taylor has died.

The kaumātua is understood to have died on Sunday evening.

Taylor, who picked up the mantle of leadership from his father, the esteemed elder and Waitangi Tribunal member Mac Taylor, served as the chairman of Te Rūnanga-a-iwi o Ngāpuhi and held many senior roles in iwi organisations at a local and national level.

Later he became an outspoken opponent of the rūnanga, helping establish and co-leading a group called Te Kotahitanga o ngā Hapū Ngāpuhi, which opposed the mandate sought by Tuhoronuku to negotiate a Treaty settlement on behalf of all Ngāpuhi.

He was also a lifelong Labour loyalist who for many years held key positions in the party's Tai Tokerau organisation.

On October 10, during her last pre-election visit to Northland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited his home in Whangārei to award Taylor and his wife Kaye life membership of the Labour Party as recognition of their long service.

At the time Tai Tokerau MP and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis said the Taylors had served the party ''through thick and thin, the ups and downs, the highs and lows''.

''A couple committed to doing good for our people and without whom I wouldn't be MP for Te Tai Tokerau,'' he said.

Davis is expected to fly to Northland this afternoon to support Taylor's whānau as soon as Parliament concludes its business for the day.

Haami Piripi, chairman of Hokianga iwi Te Rarawa, said as a son of revered kaumātua Mac Taylor and with heritage on both sides of the harbour, Taylor was steeped in the ethic of ''Hokianga hard''.

He was politically active from a young age and devoted his life to serving the people of the Hokianga and Tai Tokerau.

Taylor was also a top rugby league player in his younger years and later played an important part in the game's administration.

More recently be became involved in the leadership academy at Te Kāpehu Whetū in Whangārei.

''He's been a tireless community worker and an advocate for his people against injustice.

He had a big influence in his life and he put it to use for his people,'' Piripi said.

Details of Taylor's hui mate have yet to be confirmed.