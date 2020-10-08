A dog who was missing after the fires at Lake Ohau Village is now reunited with its owner.

Milo the kelpie had been missing since early hours of Sunday morning but Fire and Emergency said she is now back with owner Norm Mackay - and she's not the only pet back with its owners after Sunday's devastating blaze.

Earlier in the week RNZ reported Gladys the lamb and Coco the cat and their owner Hugh Spiers were back together too.

The Spiers family and their pets fled flames roaring through Lake Ōhau on Sunday morning, and were staying at The Barn at Killin B&B, which Spiers owns with partner Dwayne.

"Lala the crazy cat - she was thrown in with Holly and my mum, and they took off. We got Claude our ginger cat and Tay our dog and rescued them. We squished them in the car here. But we just couldn't find Coco and of course, you don't think about a little lamb who's way over there at the other end of the paddock and the paddock is on fire. You just gotta leave her and hope for the best," he said.

It was a terrible morning - flames strained towards the sky, reaching up to 15 metres.

For three days they fretted - not knowing the fate of 1-month-old Gladys or Coco.

They couldn't access their property on Monday because it was still smouldering but on Tuesday night, they were allowed back with a firefighter escort.

Spiers began calling to Gladys through the darkness.

"I could hear this little baa baa, and it was Gladys ... I just ran in the dark and I could see this little thing flying towards me like a puppy. I just jumped down onto my knees and there she was ... licking me like a puppy and I had a bottle of milk formula with me and she gobbled it down," Spiers said.

"I was just overwhelmed with excitement, but I think she was probably more excited to see me."

But he couldn't see Coco.

"I could hear Dwayne yelling out 'Coco, Coco' ... and I said 'have you got her?' and he said 'yeah, she's in the car'. Right, let's get out of here.

"Amazing ... like a phoenix out of the ashes there were two of our little furry babies. We're really happy guys. We won Lotto last night."

- Additional reporting by RNZ