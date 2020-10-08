OPINION

Anyone looking forward to an exciting last week of the election campaign might have been disappointed by tonight's latest political poll.

The movement of parties was no more than one point up or down or no change on the poll 10 days ago - hardly the conditions for a nail-biting finish on October 17.

But there is a little more to it than Labour ahead of National by 15 points in the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll.

Little being the key word.

The big interest will be in the campaigns and outcomes of the Greens and New Zealand First, both current partners of Labour.

On current polling, Labour would be one MP short to govern alone and would need the Greens.

A two-point difference between the poll results, 6 for the Greens and 2.4 per cent for NZ First, would make a dramatic difference on the type of Government Labour appears certain to lead.

Advertisement

It is rather astonishing that New Zealand First would have risen at all since the last poll given that in between times the party's fundraising vehicle the New Zealand First Foundation is facing Serious Fraud Office Charges.

But Winston Peters has been storming the malls of Auckland and getting more than his fair share of news coverage.

And it less surprising that the Greens should be down.

The central plank of its campaign seems to be to get cannabis campaigner Chloe Swarbrick elected in Auckland Central - where the party is trailing third in every poll.

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of the poll is that National appears barely untouched by the events of the past week in which an MP's letter complaining about Collins' leadership was leaked.

The real question is whether 32 per cent is rock bottom for National or whether some of those who have been giving Judith Collins a chance to raise the party's fortunes over the campaign will now evacuate as reality creeps closer.

That could be good news for New Zealand First.