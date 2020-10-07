Police are appealing for sightings of a North Shore woman who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Brenda Stapleton left her home about 10am but is yet to return.

The 75-year-old was reported missing late last night.

Since then, police have made a number of inquiries and also had the police Eagle helicopter and search and rescue crews out looking for her.

Both police and family now have concerns for her welfare and want to ensure that she is safe.

Stapleton is about 167cm tall and was last seen wearing a red jacket and carrying a black handbag and a shopping bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 201007/7770.

However, if people see her they are urged to contact 111 immediately.