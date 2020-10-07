Fire crews remain on the scene of a large house fire that broke out in East Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Point View Drive, East Tāmaki, just after 8.30pm after reports of a house fire.

A northern fire communications spokesman said the fire was extinguished by about 2am.

However, three fire crews have stayed at the scene through the night to monitor for any hotspots that may flare up.

A person who is understood to have been inside the house at the time has been assessed by St John.

The massive blaze - which was sending smoke and yellow flames into the night sky - could be seen from all around the area.