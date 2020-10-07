Want to know what makes Act Party leader David Seymour tick? Or how his party might use its newfound popularity?

Seymour will tonight be answering your questions live at a virtual town hall, hosted by Focus Live's Will Trafford.

Streaming live on nzherald.co.nz and our social platforms at 8pm, the virtual town hall features video submissions from everyday New Zealanders and leaders within their fields from economics to business, health to social justice.

Seymour is one of the success stories of the 2020 election campaign, with some polls placing his party at around 8 per cent of the party vote - a huge leap from the 0.5 per cent it won in the 2017 election.

Advertisement

Act's best election result was 7.14 per cent in 2002, which meant nine seats in Parliament.

Seymour has taken votes off National and NZ First through his vocal support of freedom of speech, and by taking a lone stance against gun reforms and climate change legislation.

He boosted his profile by leading a law change to legalise euthanasia, which will be voted on in a public referendum next week, and with an occasionally cringeworthy appearance on reality show Dancing with the Stars.

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

With the general election just days away, who has the leadership, vision, and passion to lead us through one of the most testing times in our nation's history?

From the Covid-19 health response to tackling the economic fallout, we'll look for answers. How will each party manage the border? Who will offer the best support for struggling businesses and the unemployed? What are their solutions to the housing crisis? Plans to tackle climate change, healthcare debt and child poverty? Education policies?

With nothing off the table, this is your chance to raise issues and have your questions answered directly.

You can submit your questions live during the programme on NZ Herald's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages or, if you have a specific question for any of the other party leaders send us a video via Facebook Messenger of yourself asking it. We'll put as many questions as we can to the leaders live on air.

Advertisement

Last night's virtual town hall featured New Zealand FIrst leader Winston Peters.