Three people have been injured in a fight outside a fast-food restaurant in Hastings.

Police received a report of the disorder on Heretaunga Street West, in the Hastings suburb of St Leonards, about 9.20am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said between five and six people were reportedly seen fighting.

"Early reports suggest they were gang members," she said. "Prior to police arriving, the fighting stopped and some of those left the scene."

Police said the fight is believed to have occured outside KFC Hastings.

One person was treated for their injuries by St John Ambulance staff, while two other presented themselves at Hawke's Bay Hospital with injuries.

Police are continuing to make inquiries in the area.

