A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in West Auckland this morning.

A section of Trig Rd in Hobsonville is closed after a ute and motorcycle collided around 10.15am.

St John said the motorcyclist was taken to Waitakere Hospital in a serious condition.

Three others in the crash were treated for minor injuries.

A crash has CLOSED the left turn lane at the westbound Trig Rd off-ramp. Detour via other off-ramp or expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/hsX9tfRtsA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 6, 2020

Police said Trig Rd was currently blocked and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Auckland Transport said the left turn lane at the Trig Rd off-ramp was closed and warned some delays to bus services should be expected.