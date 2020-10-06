A scrub fire has broken out on Mt Wellington in Auckland.
Two appliances are already at the ablaze east Auckland maunga, with a third on its way, Fire and Emergency New Zealand's northern shift manager Carrin Larkin said.
She did not yet have information on how large the scrub fire was but said it was under control.
Alistair Hayward, who lives within walking distance of the mountain, said the ringing sirens and flashing lights alerted him to the fire.
Advertisement
"We could see the fire from up the road, it was quite big - it was surprisingly big," he said.
More to come.
Read More
- Mop-up continues after 'intense' fire threatens homes at Ahipara - NZ Herald
- Lake Ōhau fire: Firefighters facing a 'challenging day' after overnight flare-ups - NZ Herald
- Lake Ōhau fire: Fuel-load on ungrazed land 'hazard to life' - NZ Herald
- Auckland CBD blaze: Fire and Emergency at a 12-storey building on Fanshawe St - NZ Herald
- Large scrub fires keep firefighters busy in Canterbury - NZ Herald