The Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust is planning a demonstration outside The Press Election Debate in Christchurch on Tuesday night, again aimed at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The trust, made up of ex-Gloriavale residents and their supporters, is calling for an immediate inquiry into its claims of "modern-day slavery, exploitation, unsafe work practices, poor education, health neglect, coercion, oppression, physical and sexual abuse, and illegal activities".

During the Newshub Leaders' Debate, Ardern said she would not support the trust's calls for an inquiry into the Gloriavale Christian Community.

National's Judith Collins said she would.

Trust manager Liz Gregory started a petition this week calling for Parliament to urge the Government to conduct a full independent inquiry into Gloriavale.

Melody Pilgrim left in October 2019, and said: "I am speaking up because most of the people in Gloriavale have no voice."

John Ready launched legal action against Gloriavale late last month in the High Court, in an attempt to bring an end to what he described as the poor management and conduct of the Gloriavale trustees. Gloriavale has not yet been served the papers.

The support trust is also organising a leaflet drop throughout New Zealand.

- Greymouth Star