By RNZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has released an external report into the massive SkyCity blaze - described as a fire "of a scale rarely experienced" in New Zealand.

The review, while generally positive, raises what it calls a "significant issue" in planning for fires in a growing Auckland and other urban environments.

Investigators believe the SkyCity fire became "too complex" for the Auckland Command Unit on site to handle.

It says firefighters need better access to plans and the service needs to know about problems with building construction.

It makes 11 recommendations including training more aerial firefighters, and ensuring people only get command responsibility if they are adequately trained and qualified.

In a release, Fire and Emergency NZ National Commander Kerry Gregory said "The NZICC fire was particularly complex and dangerous. It was of a scale rarely experienced in this country."

Fire damage at the New Zealand International Convention Centre, October 2019. Photo / Dean Purcell

In April the fire was found to be accidental.

The roof of the under-construction centre was significantly damaged in the blaze that erupted in October last year, and took 10 days to fully extinguish.

More than eight million litres of water used to tackle the huge blaze ended up in the carpark, where it rose to 1.5 metres and submerged about 100 cars.

During the fire, Auckland's CBD came to a standstill with roads closed around the convention centre, most central businesses shut, and people asked to stay away from the billowing smoke.