Lincoln and Auckland universities will together receive almost $5 million of government funding towards the replacement of their fossil fuel boilers.

Southern, Taranaki, and Counties Manukau district health boards will also receive a total of $667,000 to support them to cut their emissions.

The projects are the latest to be announced under the $200m clean-powered public service fund, which is part of the Government's New Zealand Upgrade.

Together, the projects are estimated to reduce carbon emissions by around 48,250 tonnes over the next 10 years, equivalent to taking 1985 cars off the road.

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today's announcement will mean that more of the places people go to study, now and in the future, will be part of the solution to the climate crisis.

Shaw said previous governments failed to do anything about the fact that a significant part of the country's public services use climate-polluting fossil fuels like coal to keep people warm.

Minister of Climate Change James Shaw

"Today's announcement is another step towards changing this and ensuring climate-friendly energy solutions are a part of our everyday lives.

"It is about making the small but necessary changes that together add up to a better, cleaner future for Aotearoa New Zealand," he said.

So far, clean energy upgrades have been announced at 26 schools, four universities, and seven hospitals.

Programme list:

• Up to $4.576m for Lincoln University to replace its large coal boiler with a low emissions alternative. Lincoln University will provide $6.864m from its own budget for the clean energy upgrade.

• $0.250m for Auckland University to replace a gas boiler with a low emissions alternative. Auckland University will provide $0.375m from its own budget for the clean energy upgrade.

• $0.320 million for Southern DHB to replace a chiller at Kew Hospital in Invercargill with a low emissions alternative. Southern DHB will provide $0.480m from its own budget.

• $0.200m for Taranaki DHB to improve the energy efficiency of Taranaki Base Hospital. Taranaki DHB will provide $0.760m from its own budget.

• $0.147m for Countries Manukau DHB to install LED lighting at Middlemore Hospital. Countries Manukau DHB will provide $0.220m from its own budget.