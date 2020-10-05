The John Holt Memorial Display House in Cornwall Park is temporarily closed to the public after the front door window was smashed by vandals.

The Hastings District Council said on Monday morning Holt House would be closed after staff found the damage.

The memorial house opened in March 1966 in honour of John Holt. It was given a makeover in 2010 and since has hosted the array of floral and plant displays in the heart of Cornwall Park in Hastings.

A council spokesperson said anyone who might have witnessed any act of vandalism around the site could call 105 Police Non-Emergency Support.