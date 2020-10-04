Beleaguered firefighters and anxious Lake Ohau homeowners are unlikely to have any reprieve from the warm and gusty weather until Tuesday, the MetService says.

At least 20 houses have been damaged or destroyed and hundreds of residents evacuated in a massive forest and vegetation blaze which ripped through the idyllic spot during the early hours of this morning.

Eleven helicopters were at the scene, along with seven fire crews in one of three large-scale fires in the South Island, two in the Waitaki District.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Graeme Still had flown over the fireground this afternoon.

An Urban Search and Rescue team was being sent to the scene to assess the village.

"All residents are accounted for and we will have crews in the village overnight in case of any flare-ups," Still said.

Due to the high winds it has so far been unsafe for residents to return to their homes to assess damage.

"I am very mindful of how upsetting it is for the residents. Their safety is our main concern at this time."

Crews were working to steer the fire away from other structures and critical infrastructure, including the main power lines servicing Queenstown and Wanaka.

The high winds meant the fire could not yet be contained and he cautioned the situation could change rapidly with any shift in the wind.

As well as the fire crews and helicopters, two diggers and a grader were working to create firebreaks to help safeguard critical infrastructure.

It's yet to be confirmed but it's believed the fire was sparked by an electrical arc from power lines during the many strong wind gusts which have hammered the area.

A large forest fire also broke out in the settlement of Livingstone, about 30km northwest of Oamaru this morning.

Fire and Emergency said they were alerted at 3.15am to the pine forest blaze on MacKenzie Rod. A number of homes have been evacuated.

Sixteen crews, including a command team from Dunedin, are trying to bring the fire under control.

The strong winds were not forecast to ease anytime soon.

Lake Ohau village pictured burning about 11am today. Photo / Nikki Adams

MetService duty forecaster Tui McInnes said the winds around Ohau would strengthen on Monday with some "rain spill over" only set to hit the area on Tuesday.

"The weather that is there now is more or less going to stay as it is for the rest of [Sunday]. The wind has eased off a little bit but it will re-strengthen as we go into tomorrow."

He said the dry, windy weather was caused by the large high plonked over the North Island which was preventing a front move up from the south which was being hit by flooding.

"Really most of the south Island will see an impressionable increase in wind again ... so tomorrow is a clearer day with stronger winds but then a front marches over the South Island on Tuesday and that will bring a bit of rain, especially to the McKenzie Basin.

"It's mainly rain in the West Coast, but there will be some spill over coming over the alps. It will also ease off the wind."

An aerial view of the devastation at Lake Ohau where more than 20 homes have been destroyed.

Aerial footage shows several rows of homes at Lake Ohau in the South Island have been destroyed in the major fire that is understood to have been sparked by an electrical arc from power lines.

And the fire was continuing to spread southwest early on Sunday afternoon, fanned by strong winds. It is one of three major fires in the South Island today, with 16 helicopters helping fight the flames.

The Ohau area had mean wind speeds of about 45km/h the past 12-18 hours but gusts of up to 90km/h had also whipped through.

Mt Cook had received wind gusts of 131km/h today, he said.

Hugh Spiers, owner of the Barn at Killin B&B, is one of about 200 people gathered at Twizel's events centre after the major blaze started about 3am near Lake Ohau Rd.

"It was like the movies. It was really really scary. The flames were big and smokey, thick with heat, there was no time to even take a photo," Spiers told the Herald.

He received a phone call at 3am warning them to get out urgently.

"We couldn't get out our normal way, we had to cross country through a fire break."

Spiers has since reconnected with his father and all his family and guests have been accounted for.

🔥 UPDATE 1:00pm: MCKENZIE ROAD FIRE, LIVINGSTONE



Firefighters and helicopters are still battling a large fire burning through pine forestry on Mckenzie Road, Livingstone.



Strong winds are causing challenging firefighting conditions. — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) October 4, 2020

He has owned his bed and breakfast for four years and said he had never seen anything like the fire he witnessed this morning.

"I have seen forest fires and the devastation it can cause, but this was way more frightening because there were people involved."

Lake Ohau village resident David Stone he'd lost his home and had nothing left but the clothes on his back.

Stone said he had driven around the town and estimated only 15 of about 70 houses in the village were still standing.

He earlier told RNZ he had neighbours who I've got near me a couple that's lived there for 27 years. Their place, two along for us, is probably gone, well I think it has gone.

"Sort of looking over the smoke that's coming down towards Twizel, it's very prominent to my left, it's been moving around - it's peculiar."

The remains of one of the many homes destroyed by this morning's fire which ripped through Lake Ohau. Photo / Supplied

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher had spoken to a number of devastated homeowners.

"They are pretty stoic about the whole situation."

Kircher said there were still people who had been evacuated north and weren't able to get out of the area but they were safe.

"The fire is still roaring - there is areas of pines where it would be very difficult to manage and then there is open space land which although might move quickly is not going to be as dangerous."

A Twizel local, who didn't want to be named, told the Herald she could see plumes of smoke stretching across the southern horizon from Lake Ohau out to the main highway.

"The smoke has been constant all day and rising all the time," she said.

"There was a lot of smoke making its way through Ohau Station, it was racing through all of the tussocks."

Waitaki Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Controller Peter Muldrew said there were currently 112 registrations of people with the welfare centre operating from the Twizel Events Centre.

Muldrew said the EOC was working with multiple agencies to support those affected.

Twizel resident Matt Gunn said many residents were still unaware if their home was still standing on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke was still pouring out from the scene and the focus was now moving onto farmers who were frantically trying to move stock out of harm's way.

"They think that the fire will continue to burn down to the Waitaki Valley so it's pretty serious."

He said it was still burning toward the Ohau Ski Field and along the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail.

Assistant area commander Stephen Butler said it was a "pretty devastating" scene.

"Fortunately, the village had an emergency activation plan, they had a siren that they set off really early which let everyone know they had an issue.

"There was a stream of cars leaving the village when our first appliances arrived at 4am.

No one had been reported missing.

An Urban Search and Rescue crew were taking drones to the scene to help with the firefighting operation.