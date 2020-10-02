Defence lawyers have begun addressing the jury as the four-week trial involving the New Zealand Comancheros president edges closer to an end.

Gang head Pasilika Naufahu and fellow member Connor Clausen were arrested last year after a covert police investigation dubbed Operation Nova.

Clausen is charged with conspiring to supply the Class B drug pseudoephedrine.

His lawyer Simon Lance said the jury had not heard much from his defence during the high-profile trial.

But it was not because he was not paying attention, he said.

It was because there was very little evidence relating to his client, he said.

There had been screeds of information in the case on the back of a "lengthy, thorough and very well-resourced" police investigation that spanned 15 months.

Lance said the investigation had involved plain clothes police officers just like those depicted in the movies.

There were also bugged cars, intercepted calls and CCTV footage from various places including airports and banks, he said.

"Yet, Mr Connor Clausen features for two minutes and 19 seconds," Lance said.

"Nothing earlier. Nothing later."

Connor Clausen pictured during the first day of the Operation Nova trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

What was shown on the police surveillance video was not criminal, he said.

There was no exchange of drugs, he said, and there was no "mythical one million dollars".

Nevertheless, seven months later, Clausen's "rather modest" home - "I'm not even sure if he owns it" - was searched.

There were no drugs, no money, and no bag, Lance said.

"It seems a little random as to who gets charged in this operation."

Maybe anyone associated with the name Comancheros gets charged, he suggested.

As part of the operation, authorities discovered Australian-Chinese national He Sha, who had arrived in Auckland on September 15, 2018, on a flight from Sydney.

Lance took aim at the alleged drug smuggler heard talking to Sha in a bugged conversation saying he was probably trying to rip the latter off.

"That's why he was so ridden with angst when the alleged pseudoephedrine didn't come.



"He is full of rubbish. He is a bignoter.

"I invite you to treat what he says with extreme caution.

"He is not a credible or reliable person."

Earlier today, Crown prosecutor David Johnstone said the evidence shown to the jury about the alleged drug conspiracy showed some "pretty remarkable stuff".

He suggested it was not often police captured on video "a drug deal that came that close to being completed".

And he said it was "no accident" that Clausen was there.