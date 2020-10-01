

A Napier man who was one of the country's top fundraisers for 'Dry July' has crashed a car while driving with more than five times the legal breath alcohol limit.

Luke Farr had a breath-alcohol level of 1327 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – more than five three times the legal 250mcg limit for drivers over 20.

Farr had crashed into bollards on both sides of the road while driving down Emerson St on September 4.

The 32-year-old appeared in the Napier District Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to drink driving and careless driving.

Farr, who had been drinking at a nearby bar, veered left and right, hitting bollards and causing major damage to his car, according to the police summary of facts.

He stopped at the intersection of Dalton St, before briefly leaving his vehicle. Farr returned a short time later and was spoken to by police.

Just weeks prior, Farr had completed Dry July, where he raised $6104 during the campaign – the second highest amongst 7600 fundraisers across the country.

The initiative challenges participants to go alcohol-free, raising funds for a number of cancer charities.

Farr previously told Hawke's Bay Today he had signed up to the alcohol-free challenge after his drinking during lockdown increased.

Speaking to Stuff after the hearing, Farr said after a good July he had made some "some catastrophic mistakes" but had since made some positive steps towards sobriety.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh sentenced Farr to 100 hours community work and disqualified him from driving for 28 days.