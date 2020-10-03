In the early hours of Friday morning, a small group gathers at Sumner beach in Christchurch, togs and towels at the ready.

While dog walkers and runners wander past, the cold ocean remains devoid of human life - but not for long.

Triathlete and Sumner local, Kerry Newton, started this group of early morning dippers four years ago.

"I set a challenge to do 'wet July' instead of 'dry July '– it meant going in the sea every day in July," Newton said.

They raised funds for charity, with four people completing the challenge.

However, the chill from the wintery ocean did not put people off from doing the same in the following years – the group kept growing.

"This year we had about 20 that did every day – some days we'd get up to 30," said Newton.

Their fundraising efforts in 2020 resulted in $6,000 for Sumner Surf Club and Taylor's Mistake Surf Club.

But the group became "addicted" to the early morning dip and kept meeting at 7am on a Friday morning, braving the cold water.

"Some people do a bit of a walk or warm-up beforehand," said Newton.

The group then dashes across the beach into the water, which can be as cold as eight degrees in the winter.

"At this time of the year we try and stay in for 10 minutes...we just float, some people do a bit of aqua-jogging, some people do a bit of swimming."

The group was continuing to grow, with newcomers giving it a go the same morning the Herald came along.

Some of the youngest dippers were in their 20s while some in the group were in their 70s – Newton herself was in her 60s.

"It becomes very addictive, we just get such a buzz, when we come out, we are all smiling, we have the adrenaline from the cold water and it's a great start to the day."