An inmate who absconded rather than returning to custody after being granted bail to see his dying father has handed himself in to police.

Sam Leatitala Keith Sulusi Kidman, 27, was to have returned to Hawke's Bay Prison last Friday, following the death of his father Laki Sulusi earlier in the week.

He had been released for five days on bail on September 21 after an application from legal representatives.

He handed himself in to Hawke's Bay police on Thursday.

Laki Sulusi had himself been granted compassionate parole because of his terminal illness. A decision by the Parole Board allowed him to be released on September 14, with conditions about where he was to stay and a plan to be moved to a hospice if necessary.

He had been serving a sentence of four and a half years for possessing methamphetamine for supply.