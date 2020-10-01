Four more people have been arrested over the murder of Hamilton father Sao Young.

The 40-year-old was last seen near Insoll Ave in Enderley on March 13, when police allege he was killed.

His body was found a month later at a rural property on Ballard Rd, on the outskirts of Hamilton, on April 13.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said today police had made a further four arrests in relation to the murder of Young.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Hamilton today, while a 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday. Both have been charged with murder.

On Sunday two people were arrested in Whāngarei.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and kidnapping, and a 28-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact as well as kidnapping.

In total seven people have now been arrested in connection with Young's death, and all are due to appear in the High Court at Hamilton on Tuesday.

The other three include two women arrested on September 24.

A 20-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, two charges of kidnapping and a further two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A second woman, aged 34, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and kidnapping.

The first person to be arrested and charged with murder was a 24-year-old man on September 19. He was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in court that week.

Young's body was discovered on a rural property in Gordonton on April 13, a month after he was last seen in the Insoll Ave area.

"Police would like to thank all those who provided information and helped to bring these people before the court."