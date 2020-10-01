

A concerned mountain biker comforted two injured dog walkers after a fall down a 30m bank on Te Mata Peak.

Emergency services were called to Te Mata Peak, Havelock North, about 7.45am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of two walkers who had fallen down a bank.

Early confusion over the nature of the accident meant that Fire and Emergency communications staff initially reported mountain bikers were injured.

Ashton Ireland said the "freak accident" occurred when a middle-aged couple fell down a 30 to 40 metre bank on the peak.

Ireland spotted the pair when mountain biking with his dog on Wednesday morning.

"The woman tripped on a tree root and went over the bank, before her husband tried to save her but fell over the bank as well," he said.

"We'd passed Peak House and I saw the two walkers laying down the bank beside the road visibly in distress and both injured.

"It would have been quite the tumble through trees and rocks."

Ireland said he cycled down to the couple before attempting to calm them down and manoeuvring them into a comfortable position in wait of the emergency services.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Both were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were assessed, treated and discharged by Wednesday afternoon.

Ireland, a business development manager and mountain biking hobbyist, said he was not scared at the sight of the injured walkers, having suffered a similar fate previously.

"I've had been choppered off the peak before myself after a biking accident, so it wasn't too scary for me," he said.

"It was just nice to be able to help somebody else. And it was amazing to see how quickly the emergency services were on the scene - they deserve a lot of credit."

Ireland said the couple had the appropriate attire for the blustery conditions.

"They were training for a tramp," he said.

"They were physically in good condition and wearing tramping boots.

"There was sufficient sign posting all around the park – it was just one of those freak accidents. It wasn't a dangerous path or area at all."