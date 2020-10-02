A freak gust of wind that tipped two trucks on their sides, damaging a steel strut and causing traffic chaos on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is the latest reminder of the fragility of the city's ageing infrastructure.

From the 1998 power crisis that crippled the central city for five weeks to this year's drought and $100 million repair job on 100km of rail tracks, Auckland's infrastructure has a history of breaking down and causing mayhem. Reporter Bernard Orsman asks the question. Is Auckland the "City of Fails"?

Auckland Harbour Bridge

Traffic crawling southbound towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a truck crash damaged the central structure. Photo / Brett Phibbs
Traffic crawling southbound towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a truck crash damaged the central structure. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A freak gust of wind and a truck crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge brings traffic around the city to a standstill.

The problem

Soon after the Auckland Harbour Bridge was built

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The solution

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Drought

The problem

The solution

Public transport

The problem

The solution

Aviation

The problem

The solution

Electricity

The problem

The solution