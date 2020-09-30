National would spend $600 million a year over three years on water infrastructure projects across the country, such as storage and drinking water projects.

The $600 million would come from the party's recently announced National Infrastructure Bank – its mooted state-run bank for central and local Government infrastructure projects.



National's plans involve targeting the 98 per cent of flowing freshwater in New Zealand that is currently not captured.

To do this, the party would provide loans or take a stake in water storage projects – that money would be paid back over time so the money could be recycled and spent on more projects over time.

"Done correctly, water storage can be equal parts beneficial to the environment, economy and community," National leader Judith Collins said.

The party is also doubling down on its long-held belief that "water is owned by no one" – Labour's position is that everyone owns it.

National would work with iwi to make sure they had access to water, Collins said, but "it is a stake in the ground here; that water belongs to all New Zealanders."

"We get a lot of rainfall in New Zealand...we don't have the storage. Our problem in New Zealand is primarily around storage....it takes money to do these things."

Collins unveiled the water policy this morning in Kerikeri.

"National wants a strategy and model that allows us to unlock our economic potential and safeguard our communities from increasing drought," she said.

She used the recent Auckland water crisis as an example as to why this planned spend was important.

"Cities like Auckland need a resilient and clean water supply to continue being a world-class city, and to make sure we can deal with the economic crisis we are facing."

National's environment spokesman Scott Simpson said that at the moment, less than 2 per cent of the water that flows over New Zealand is captured.

Of that, half is used in towns and cities while the rest is used for irrigation.

"Our country has water, we're just not using it," Simpson said.

"We can't keep letting our water flow out to sea while our towns run out of water and our farms dry up."

National's water policy uses Kerikeri as an example of a scheme which has worked well – one it wants to see replicated across the country.

"It is estimated that the Kerikeri water storage scheme alone provides 2.5 per cent of the GDP of the Far North," the policy says.

"It is not a coincidence that Kerikeri South has the lowest levels of deprivation in the Far North and the best access to water."

National has also promised to develop a National Policy Statement on Water Storage.

Collins said this would provide certainty around the strategic use of water, streamline consenting and set minimum environmental standards for newly irrigated land.

On wider questions about balancing spending promises, Collins was asked if National viewed the money set aside by the Government for the future Covid-19 response as fair to spend in other areas.

Collins said there wouldn't be more widespread outbreaks under her Government.

"In the fiscal plan, everything is accounted for and we are very clear about that.

"The Covid fund is simply borrowed money. Whether you stick a label on it...it still has to get paid back."