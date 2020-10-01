A man who allegedly left a central Auckland managed isolation facility using a window has been remanded in custody.

However, he cannot be publicly identified after being granted interim name suppression by Community magistrate Dianne Hale this afternoon in the Auckland District Court.

Defence lawyer Maxine Pitch made the application for suppression under grounds of preserving fair trial rights and to prevent risk of endangering any person.

In her submissions she noted that during the pandemic "tempers are high".

The community magistrate granted the application and further suppressed the summary of facts.

The 36-year-old accused has been charged with failing to stay in his room for a required period under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Order 2020.

He will next appear in the district court in mid-October.