One person has died following a crash involving a car and a tree in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on State Highway 2, Paengaroa, around 3.50pm.

The road remains closed and traffic management is in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police earlier said initial indications were that one person had been seriously injured in the crash.

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed ambulance officers responded to the crash but directed further inquiries to police.