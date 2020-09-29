A Dunedin nurse who suffered a massive brain bleed while at work has returned to Dunedin to begin her recovery.

And the baby she gave birth to via emergency Caesarean at 32 weeks' pregnant is at home and doing well.

Intensive care nurse Teresa Sevilla collapsed at work during a night shift on August 3.

A CT scan of her head showed a massive bleed.

Advertisement

Her daughter Estella Marie was born after the decision was made to conduct a Caesarean while Sevilla remained in a coma.

Sevilla was flown to Christchurch for surgeries while baby Estella remained in Dunedin Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Sevilla was in an induced coma for a month but began to open her eyes after another surgery at the beginning of September.

Nio Sevilla, with his little sister Estella, who has now left Dunedin Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. Photo / ODT

Sevilla's husband and fellow intensive care nurse Heylon Sevilla and their young son Nio lived in Christchurch temporarily to be by her side while friends and staff looked after baby Estella in the neonatal unit.

Yesterday he said his wife was back in Dunedin Hospital in a surgical ward. She was awake, but could not talk yet.

The next step in her recovery was rehabilitation, which she would be starting soon, he said.

As for his "bubba", Estella was at home and doing well, reunited with the family.

"She's healthy, she's growing fast," he said.

Advertisement

He wanted to thank everyone who had offered their support, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital.

"We're very happy to finally be home."

The community has rallied around the young couple, creating a Givealittle page to support them.

Dozens of comforting messages have been left on the page.

"Your community is walking right beside you," one donor said.