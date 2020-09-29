All eight lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge could be reopened by the end of next week.

Should everything go ahead as planned, the bridge could be fully operational, Waka Kotahi NZTA told Newshub.

Work is due to take place overnight Saturday to install a permanent 22m beam, with loads to be tested next week, meaning all lanes could be open by next Friday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA transport services general manager Brett Gliddon says they are ahead of the curve at the moment, but not out of the woods.

"[There's] still quite a lot to happen but the team has been working so hard to get this up and running," Gliddon told Newshub.

