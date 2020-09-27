A man who turned up to an Auckland hospital with a gunshot wound - then immediately left with a projectile still in his stomach - has been found.

Tony Moses, 29, was located at a house in Manurewa and arrested.

"He has subsequently received medical treatment and is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court later this week on charges relating to other matters," a police spokesman said.

Moses arrived at Middlemore Hospital, in South Auckland, almost two weeks ago on Tuesday, September 15.

Police said at the time he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area but that he had left without being treated.

"Moses left the hospital of his own volition soon after being admitted," police said then.

"Moses requires urgent medical treatment and surgery to remove the projectile."