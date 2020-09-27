The National Party is promising to rebuild the hospital in Nelson with added capacity for an extra 50 hospital beds.

Party leader Judith Collins joined local National MP Nick Smith to make the announcement in Nelson this morning.

Later she is expected to make a skills policy announcement at the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

Smith said there had been some community frustration about a lack of certainty on the schedule to rebuild the hospital.

Advertisement

The Government is pushing ahead with the earthquake-strengthening of Bowen House in Wellington, which Smith said showed the usual propensity to look after their own ahead of other important buildings such as Nelson Hospital.

The tower and chimney of the hospital only met 20 per cent of the current earthquake standard, he said, and by law the building had until 2028 to meet the new standard.

READ MORE:

• Election 2020: New poll shows Labour could govern alone

• Election 2020: James Shaw slams Winston Peters and the 'politics of division'

• Election 2020: Act leader David Seymour says Kiwis being told 'two massive falsehoods' about Covid-19 response

• Election 2020: A third of voters don't know who's in Parliament, and half don't understand MMP

Smith laid out National's timeline including community consultation next year, detailed designed work and costings the following year, consenting work in 2023 and construction from 2024 until 2027.

There was no certainty around the cost of the upgrade but it would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, he said.

The new hospital would have 200 beds, he said, or a third more than the current 149-bed capacity.

It would be on the current hospital site.

"We don't want to spend millions of dollars on bureaucrats exploring other sites."

Advertisement

National MP Nick Smith in Nelson with his car. Photo / Derek Cheng

The announcement follows a Newshub Reid Research poll last night that had National on 29.6 per cent, well behind Labour on 50.1 per cent.

National's result was up 4.5 percentage points from the previous Newshub Reid Research poll, which the party had dismissed as rogue.

Act was on 6.3 per cent, the Greens on 6.5 per cent and New Zealand First languished on 1.9 per cent.

This morning Collins visited Core Transport Technologies before heading to Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

She is finishing the day with a meeting with the local GreyPower chapter.