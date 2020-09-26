COMMENT:

I had my car stolen last week — well, not so much stolen as taken advantage of.

I had left it in its "secure" car park in my apartment building — but what I have since learnt about living in an apartment is that you are only as secure as your weakest link.

And if some moron leaves a door wedged open to the apartment building and an opportunistic oik happens to be passing by, the aforementioned oik will wander through that open door.

And if another moron (that is, me) has accidentally left their car keys in their VW Golf, then really, you wouldn't be much of a thief if you didn't take advantage of that security slip.

The car turned up and thanks to the excellent work of PST Section 3 from Auckland City Police Hub.

After a stint at the police forensics unit, it was taken to a car hospital where it is being examined and thoroughly cleaned. Hopefully, it will come through its health checks and I can get it back again.

Some people thought it weird I'd want it back after the oiks had been hooning through the mean streets of Auckland, but if it's mechanically sound and the body's in good nick, and every bit of scurf and scum has been steam cleaned out of the seats, why wouldn't I want it back?

It's a perfectly good car and I love driving it and I've certainly learned my lesson about leaving it vulnerable.

I haven't felt particularly upset by the theft. That is, I wasn't upset until I found out all the stuff I'd left in the car the night it was stolen was gone.

I don't know why it threw me that the thief who'd stolen my car had also stolen my stuff.

But my lovely Zoe & Morgan earrings I was taking in to be repaired are gone. Expensive sunglasses that were a thoughtful gift. Some of my favourite dresses I was taking in to be drycleaned. Also one that was not a favourite and quite unflattering — but still...

Even more maddening was my sports bag had been lifted. The leggings and top I won't particularly miss but I'd worn in my trainers to perfection and my brand new, hideously expensive, never-been-worn sports bra had gone too. What on earth would a young punk want with a 14FF sports bra?!

It's a niche market for that sort of garment. Perhaps if he had family who were slight of frame, they could have camped under it.

They did leave me a Winz card and a HOP card, but it doesn't seem a fair swap.

It's the pointlessness of it all that gets me, I suppose. Their haul was nothing to them, and meant quite a bit to me.

I really feel for people who have their homes trashed or their cars stolen and junked. Especially if they don't have insurance or their sense of security is shattered.

For me, it's been time consuming and annoying and expensive.

But on the upside, I've also had a valuable lesson in being more security conscious. But it's also been an excellent opportunity to see how efficient and helpful and empathetic our New Zealand police can be.