A man has been charged after the death of a 10-month-old baby boy this month.

Poseidyn Hemopo-Pickering died on September 6, a day after he was taken from a William Ave, Manurewa home to Starship Children's Hospital.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged today with assaulting a child, Counties Manukau police said.

He will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

Advertisement

The investigation was ongoing and further charges were pending, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said.

• Anyone with information is asked to call the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.