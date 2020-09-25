There have been two crashes on Auckland's motorways this afternoon, causing delays as motorists leave the city for the school holidays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has warned drivers to be prepared for delays as traffic builds across the motorway network.

A serious crash took place in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel around 1.30pm. That was followed by another crash on the Southern Motorway at 3pm.

Some northbound lanes near the Waterview Tunnel are now blocked as traffic backs up from the tunnel exit back to the Dominion Rd exit.

Advertisement

Ambulance and police teams are at the scene attending to those involved the crash and managing the flow of traffic.

One patient was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

The service sent two ambulances and one manager to the crash after being alerted at 1.28pm, she said.

UPDATE 3:10PM

One lane remains blocked at the exit of the northbound Waterview Tunnel as a serious crash investigation takes place. Traffic is building on SH20, with delays northbound between Hillsborough and the tunnel. Delay any unnecessary travel. ^MF https://t.co/sfXoidxNwC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 25, 2020

NZTA has asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Those who can not are asked to use the right and centre lanes through the tunnel and merge with care.

The crash on the Southern Motorway is blocking the right southbound lane just before the South Eastern Highway off-ramp.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just prior to the South Eastern Hwy off-ramp on the Southern Mwy. Pass the scene with care & be prepared for delays as school holiday traffic starts to build. #EyesOnTheRoad #AklTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/UvbGUm9Whr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 25, 2020

The crashes come as peak traffic is expected to build significantly as some Auckland families look to make an early Friday afternoon getaway for the start of the school holidays.

NZTA warned motorists to expect delays and to allow extra time for journeys.

Advertisement

"Traffic is building around the Auckland Motorway network as school holiday traffic and #FridayTraffic sets in," NZTA tweeted. "Please allow additional time for any travel this PM peak or be prepared for delays."