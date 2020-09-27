Penguins are the only birds to fly underwater, they love ice with their fish and they might be New Zealand's "best-dressed" birds. These fascinating creatures often live in remote and inhospitable places so pursuing a career involved with penguins can be quite a challenge.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's are giving all aspiring penguin keepers a chance to meet the current minders and discover more with fun activities during spring school holidays.

"When I'm looking for a new penguin keeper to join our team, I look for someone who clearly has a real passion for animals," said Laura Seaman, team leader of the attraction's penguin department.

Kiara Lehnert at work in the sub-Antarctic penguin enclore. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Obviously it's quite difficult to get experience working with penguins, but if becoming a penguin keeper is something you're interested in I'd recommend seeking any sort of experience in which you're learning how to care for animals."

Advertisement

The education team is hosting penguin talks and the keepers are open to answer all sorts of penguin-related questions with prizes for the best queries.

Penguins are one of the most popular exhibits at Kelly Tarlton's. Photo / Dean Purcell

It's also gentoo penguin breeding season so lucky junior keepers will be able to see the babies learning all about what it takes to be a penguin, too.

Kids can also check out the Facebook page for virtual activities including videos, keeper interviews and downloadable worksheets.

Kiara Lehnert gets up close with a Gentoo penguin. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's special sub-zero enclosures for the gentoos and emperors are the only place to find sub-Antarctic penguines in New Zealand.

There's also the curved aquarium tunnel to discover other marine life and experience what it's like to be a penguin, flying underwater.