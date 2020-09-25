National Party leader Judith Collins is in Greymouth this morning just hours after Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

Collins began this morning in Westport visiting the owners of West-Trak Equipment, a leading machinery parts manufacturer.

She then visited Punakaiki Resort before heading south to in Runanga to visit the New Zealand Institute of Minerals to Materials, one of four Regional Research Institutes established by the former National Government.

She has just toured the Westfleet Fresh Retail Seafoods, in Greymouth, where she met local mayors.

Speaking to media on the West Coast, Collins said people in the area feel as though they have been let down by Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor.

Collins said a lot of people have been raising the fact the Government has been talking about stopping mining on stewardship land.

She said this showed the Government was "out of touch".

"[Ardern] is wrong and disingenuous," on her views in farming,

National would make mining both economically, and environmentally sound.

But National would not restarted mining on conservation land.

Collins said she has not spoken to Harete Hipango about her fake Ardern quotes.

She was not worried it would reflect badly on National.

Asked if Hipango would take down the post - Collins again deflected.

On Winston Peters' speech, Collins said it was "nice that Peters was revisiting his past".

"We all should be focused on what works and were the need is," she said, when asked about Maori issues.

She is not worried about things Peters said - "he's not my deputy Prime Minister".

"They're not my problem," when again asked about NZ First.

"He's visiting his glory days."

Collins said Labour didn't care about the West Coast, but PM Jacinda Ardern warned that there was more to fear from a National-Act Government than a Labour-Greens one - adding that she would be campaigning solely for Labour.

Ardern said Labour wanted the review of stewardship land to be completed before deciding whether mining should be allowed on that land, adding that there was more to the West Coast economy than just mining.

Asked about running into Collins today, Ardern said: "Nothing will happen if we do have contact with each other. Our force fields will not create any kind of explosion, so no one needs to worry."

Collins' next stop is whitebait fritter store Porky's in Hokitika, followed by a public meeting in Hokitika's Regent Theatre.

Yesterday Collins released National's agriculture policy, which includes reviewing or repealing water regulations, axing the review that might introduce agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme in 2022, and making seven changes to the Zero Carbon Act.

Ardern said the changes would take New Zealand back decades, and Greens' co-leader James Shaw called it "anti-science and anti-climate".