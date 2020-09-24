Two more people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Hamilton father in March.

Sao Young, 40, was last seen in the Insoll Ave area a month earlier, on March 13, when police allege he was killed.

His body was found a month later at a rural property on Ballard Rd, on the outskirts of Hamilton, on April 13.

Detective inspector Graham Pitkethley today said two women had been arrested in connection to his death, after the earlier arrest of a 24-year-old man.

"A 20-year-old woman appeared in the Hamilton District Court today charged with accessory after the fact to murder, two charges of kidnapping and a further two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Pitkethley said.

"A second woman, aged 34, was arrested this afternoon and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with manslaughter and kidnapping."

Pitkethley said the investigation team was working to piece together the events that led to the father-of-three's murder.

"This week's arrests are another step forward and we are not ruling out further arrests," he said.

A third person charged in relation to the murder, a man, was arrested on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was granted interim name suppression following a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court on Monday.

The accused's lawyer Charles Bean successfully argued for interim name suppression, which was supported by police.

The man, from the Waikato region, was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on October 6.