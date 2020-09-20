A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of Hamilton man Sao Young has been granted interim name suppression.

The body of Young, 40, was found at a rural property on Ballard Rd on the outskirts of Hamilton on April 13.

Young was last seen in the Insoll Ave area a month earlier, on March 13, when police allege he was killed.

Police investigate a property on Casey Ave in Hamilton in relation to the death of Sao Young. Photo / Belinda Feek
The accused, from the Waikato region, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court.

The accused's lawyer Charles Bean successfully argued for interim name suppression, which was supported by police.

Bean also entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client to the one charge of murder.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on October 6.

