A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of Hamilton man Sao Young has been granted interim name suppression.
The body of Young, 40, was found at a rural property on Ballard Rd on the outskirts of Hamilton on April 13.
Young was last seen in the Insoll Ave area a month earlier, on March 13, when police allege he was killed.
The accused, from the Waikato region, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court.
The accused's lawyer Charles Bean successfully argued for interim name suppression, which was supported by police.
Bean also entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client to the one charge of murder.
He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on October 6.