Jacinda Ardern wouldn't pick a winner but Judith Collins claimed she was the clear victor after they clashed last night in the first leaders' debate.

Labour's Ardern said "politics is not a blood sport" and that the debate felt like more of a "contested conversation".

But National leader Collins was more forthcoming: "I certainly didn't feel like I was losing."

Both hit nerves over child poverty, housing and Covid-19 in a debate that came hot on the heels of a 1News/Colmar Brunton poll last night that showed Labour on 48 per cent — enough to govern alone.

National was at 31 per cent, which was a one percentage point drop on the previous poll.

National's level of support was the first issue Collins was asked about last night.

She said she was "a fighter" and that previous Opposition leaders would have "crawled over broken glass" to have that level of support.

Later in the evening, she said the poll showed National had a "challenge" on its hands, but she "loves a fight".

Looking ahead, Collins will be targeting the undecided New Zealand voters — last night's poll showed that they made up 14 per cent of the voting base.

"There will be some people who were watching tonight who will be coming back to National," Collins said.

On Labour's numbers, Ardern said her party would not be getting complacent on the campaign trail.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

In terms of the big issues of the night, the Government's child poverty record was one of the most heated parts of the debate.

At one point, Collins clearly hit a nerve when she questioned what she suggested was the Government's lacklustre performance in reducing child poverty.

The National leader said repeatedly that child poverty had actually gone up under Ardern's watch, when looking at the material hardship measure.

Ardern said that it was "difficult to stand by" and listen to Collins make these sort of comments, as this was only one of many measures used to define child poverty in New Zealand.

Judith Collins (R) and Jacinda Ardern (L) speak during the live leaders debate in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

But she made a promise to the country: "I am not done [with] child poverty."

Speaking to media after the debate, Collins said the reason these comments seemed to get under Ardern's skin was because she "must be embarrassed about it".

But Ardern said Collins' comments on this matter did not get to her.

"I'm quite passionate about that area and I, of course, wanted to give a slightly longer-form answer," she told reporters.

Jacinda Ardern speaks during the live leaders debate at TVNZ. Photo / Getty Images

"I don't think you can be in politics and allow other politicians to get under your skin."

Throughout the debate, Ardern had a clear focus on optimism.

She leaned heavily on the Government's Covid-19 record and how New Zealand was one of the safest countries in the world at the moment.

This drew scoffs from Collins, who pointed out the people who have escaped from managed isolation — something that she said would never happen under her watch.

Judith Collins speaks during the live leaders debate at TVNZ. Photo / Getty Images

For most of the debate, Ardern stuck to talking about her Government's record, and what it planned to do, if re-elected.

But she did take aim at her opposition at one point, when talking about National's temporary tax-cut plans. Those plans would mean everyone in New Zealand would get a tax cut for 16 months, but the people on the highest wages would benefit the most.

At one point, Ardern said bluntly: "I shouldn't get a tax cut," to which Collins replied, "Well, give it back then."