A "small group of whānau" are refusing to help police investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby in Manurewa.

Police investigating the homicide of a 10-month-old baby are calling for people to speak up.

It comes after the death of a boy on September 6, in Manurewa, in what police say was a result of non-accidental head injuries.

Counties Manukau Police says a number of family members are not co-operating with officers.

"There are a small group of whānau who are choosing to not co-operate with us as we investigate the death of this 10-month-old boy," Detective senior sergeant Kevin Tiernan

Police acknowledged that they had spoken to several other family members who had been working well with officers.

But Tiernan said it was disappointing others within the family were not.

"This is disappointing for police and I urge anyone who is approached in this investigation to consider speaking with us so we can establish what exactly happened," he said.

Tiernan said they were committed to holding whoever was responsible for the baby boy's death to account.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigation team on (09) 261 1321, Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.