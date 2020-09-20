A week after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19, more than 800 people connected to a South Auckland primary school have been tested for the virus.

It has also been a week since the infected pupil, aged under 10, turned up at Chapel Downs Primary School - before she was picked up half an hour later after her family were notified their daughter had tested positive for coronavirus.

The school, in Flat Bush, reopened today after a deep clean was carried out last week.

Of the 800 tests carried out on pupils, staff and family members or close contacts linked to the school, all but 14 test results - which are still pending - have come back negative.

In a letter from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to the school community, it said the negative results included those who were close contacts of the young girl involved.



"The close contacts of the confirmed case have also been tested and returned negative results, but will remain in self-isolation until cleared to return to school by Public Health [officials].

"Their health and wellbeing continues to be monitored and the confirmed case also remains in isolation."

The pupil and three other close contacts were at school for about half an hour last Monday - between 8.30am and 9am - before the girl's family got a phone call confirming she had tested positive.

The girl, who is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to the Botany sub-cluster, had been in managed isolation with others in her family since August 30.

Last Monday was the day after the mandatory 14-day managed isolation had lapsed.

Parents have been reminded that they need to keep their child home until a negative result has been returned.

"In the unlikely event your result is positive, Public Health [officials] will call you. Negative results are sent via text message."

The community was told to continue to closely monitor their children's health - as well as the health and wellbeing of others in their household.

"It remains important to still watch for Covid-19 symptoms," the ARPHS said.

"They can include one or more of the following: New or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever, temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing."

Anyone who noticed any of those symptoms was asked to contact the 24/7 Healthline hotline immediately on 0800 358 5453.