Coroner finds several failings by Palmerston North’s mental health unit after Gabriella Freeland died by suicide while on leave

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
Gabriella Freeland was granted leave from the Palmerston North mental health unit. The following day, she died by suicide. Photo / Supplied

WARNING: This story discusses suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A woman had attempted to take her own life less than a week before she was released from an acute mental health unit.

A day after being given leave, Gabriella Freeland, known as Kate, tried again and died

