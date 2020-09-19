COMMENT:

Of all the information that came from Treasury opening the Government's books before the election, the forecast that our borders would remain closed until 2022 was the one that filled me with the most horror.

Certainly, the economic outlook and unemployment projections made for grim reading, but they weren't as bad as economists had initially feared they would be.

Besides, we're certainly not the only country facing hardship as a result of Covid 19 and the response to it. The phrase a world of pain has never been more apt.

But the thought of not being able to see my London-based family for damn near two years is untenable. And I know a lot of other people feel the same way. Those who have elderly parents in another country, grandparents who have yet to see new babies, siblings, old and dear friends – they're all grateful to have the ability to connect via technology but FaceTime is not the same as being there.

Of course we can leave, but I would never travel to London without travel insurance – and right now, most insurers aren't covering for Covid-related expenses.

Emirates came up with an innovative promotion – free global cover for all its passengers. It applied to every travel class – you didn't have to be up the pointy end to qualify – and it covered any Covid-related hospital expenses up to 150,000 euros (NZ$262,000). It even paid for quarantining costs – 100 euros a day for 14 days.

I would have taken up the offer in a heartbeat except it only runs until October 31 and I can't take any sort of leave until after the election.

I would dearly love to know how many people have taken up the offer and how many times Emirates has had to pay out because someone contracted Covid and had to be hospitalised for it, but unfortunately, while Emirates planes move fast, their head office doesn't and I couldn't get that information in time for the column.

I suppose I could always risk it. The stats when it comes to hospitalisations for Covid are in my favour but sod's law dictates I would be the very one to end up hacking my lungs out in Lewisham hospital and bankrupting myself to pay for the hospital treatment. I'm not prepared to do that.

We have been very lucky in the past that our family has been able to get together at least a couple of times a year – that has made the distance from them bearable. But we did extra work and went without to make that happen.

If Emirates extends its promotion, that would be fantastic. Or if another airline comes up with a similar scheme, count me in.

There really needs to be that sort of innovation and enterprise from airline and travel industries if they're going to survive this pandemic. But if insurers won't come to the party with Covid cover, that's going to put off a lot of people from travelling.

And for our family, the prospect of not seeing each other for 18 months to two years is enough to make us all consider our options.