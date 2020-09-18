Labour is promising voters it will double workers' sick leave entitlements from five to 10 days a year.

If re-elected it is committing to making the change within its first 100 days and would work with businesses and unions on timeframes.

Labour's workplace relations spokesperson Andrew Little unveiled their policy this morning which also promises to:

• Increase the minimum wage beyond the scheduled increase to $20 next year.

Advertisement

• Raise the age for workers to be allowed to perform hazardous work from 15 to 16-year-old.

• Legislate protections for dependent contractors.

• Strengthen the Employment Relations Act to make it harder for collective agreements to be undermined.

• Legislate for and implementing Fair Pay Agreements.

• Improve transparency for pay across genders and ethnicity.

If re-elected it would legislate to increase the statutory minimum sick leave for workers from five to 10 days.

"To maintain healthy workplaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all workers must be able to take sick leave while self-isolating," Little said.

"The costs to the economy of going into lockdown far outweigh the costs of employees staying home sick."

Advertisement

On increasing minimum wage, Labour said it would take a "balanced approach" so the country's lowest paid workers could benefit from economic growth "while also ensuring employers and businesses can continue to grow and provide stable employment".

It also promised to make it easier for women to gain pay equity in their organisation or across their industry.

There wasn't much detail in their policy document about how it would do that besides "ensuring there are better records of pay equity" across New Zealand.

"This will enable people can better see where the problem lies and build on the work we have already done to streamline the process for women to negotiate equal pay settlements."

It would also introduce Fair Pay Agreements in line with the recommendations of the Fair Pay Agreement Working Group it says would make it easier for workers to receive fair wages and conditions.

Key provisions of Fair Pay Agreements that Labour would introduce include:

Advertisement

• Agreements would cover both employees and dependent contractors.

• Workers would be represented by registered unions during bargaining and only unions would be able to initiate bargaining for the first agreement.

• Concluding an agreement would need over 50 per cent support from workers and over 50% support from employers.

• Once agreed Fair Pay Agreements would cover all employers in the sector but there would be able to be negotiated regional variations and exemptions of up to 12 months for employers facing severe financial hardship.

Labour also committed to simplifying the Holidays Act which it says has failed to provide consistent leave entitlements or provide adequate leave for new workers. It would:

• Introduce legislation to simplify employers' leave calculations.

Advertisement

• Allow employees to take sick and annual leave when needed with their leave accruing over time instead of becoming available as a block when they reach 6 and 12 months employment.

• Allow employees to take bereavement and family violence leave as needed.

And it would strengthen section 59b of the Employment Relations Act so unions don't have to establish the "intent" of employers who automatically pass on gains from collective bargaining to non-union workers.

And lastly it committed to protecting vulnerable workers by:

• legislate protections for dependent contractors

• recognise security guards as vulnerable workers to ensure their terms and conditions are protected

Advertisement

• raise the age for workers to be allowed to perform hazardous work to 16-years old, and ensure all workers have the right to elect health and safety representatives

• ensure that Seafarer Welfare Centres provide better services