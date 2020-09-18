Three people have been taken to hospital in Queenstown after a large fire engulfed an apartment building in the city centre.

Emergency teams rushed to blaze on Huff St just after 2am today, including fire crews from Queenstown and the surrounding area.

St John sent one ambulance that treated three patients, who were taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital in a moderate condition.

The blaze flared in an area above the Old Wakatipu High Shcool where many properties date back to the 1960s, with the flames visible across Queenstown for well over an hour, photographer James Allan said.