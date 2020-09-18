A person has been badly hurt after being hit by a train in an inner Auckland suburb.

The person was hit at Kingsland train station, police said.

"Police and emergency services were called to the station on New North Road about 3.15pm today," police said.

"A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition."

Train services were currently suspended in the area while police remained at the scene.

St John said one ambulance and one manager had rushed to the scene.

"St John treated and transported one patient in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital," a St John spokeswoman said.

UPDATE 1 - 3:50PM

Due to an emergency services incident at Kingsland Station, please expect delays and cancellations along the Western Line. Services will terminate at Morningside. Please use scheduled bus services in the meantime. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Z1NJUlOnG9 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) September 18, 2020

The serious incident will add to delays for commuters on Auckland's road and public transport network after two trucks crashed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge earlier, shutting down lanes the motorway.

"Due to an emergency services incident at Kingsland Station, please expect delays and cancellations along the Western Line," Auckland Transport tweeted.

"Services will terminate at Morningside. Please use scheduled bus services in the meantime. Updates to follow."