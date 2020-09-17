A major truck crash is causing traffic havoc on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The large vehicle is blocking all four centre lanes in both directions after it was blown on its side.

The truck was understood to have crashed before being blown over by a violent gust at the top of the bridge.

NZTA is warning motorists to avoid travelling across this section of motorway following the dramatic accident.

Advertisement

Traffic is at near standstill for kilometres either side of the crash. Photo / Google Maps

It comes as Auckland is hit by strong wind and rain. Gusts of up to 89km/h have been reported around Auckland in the last 10 minutes, according to the MetService.

Winds of up to 37km/h were reported on the Auckland Harbour Bridge about 11am.

Traffic is at a standstill and recovery of the wreckage is expected to take several hours.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, BOTH DIRECTIONS - 11:10AM

A truck crash is blocking the middle lanes - in both directions - on the Harbour Bridge. Please delay your journey or avoid this route as vehicle recovery is likely to take some time this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/itxFKm2aiF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 17, 2020

Lanes in both directions are affected by the accident.

Emergency services are headed to the scene.

A police spokesman said it wasn't clear if there were any injuries.