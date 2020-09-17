National will this morning unveil its highly-anticipated tax and economic policy – likely to be a cornerstone of the party's campaign.

Leader Judith Collins has been talking it up for weeks, but has been reluctant to give away much detail as to what the policy will entail.

She has offered one rather vague hint so far – it will be about growing the economy.

But in what form, or forms, that takes is still unclear.

Speaking to media yesterday, she said that National's economic plan will be vastly different from that of Labour's.

She ruled out any increases to taxes but would not be drawn on tax cuts – "you'll have to wait until tomorrow", she told reporters yesterday.

Collins was waiting until the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) to be released before she unveiled her plan.

Prefu, which came out on Wednesday morning, shows some good news in the near term – for example, the unemployment rate is no longer expected to reach 10 per cent this month.

But it was worse news in the long term.

The documents show Government deficits for at least the next 15 years.

Collins said the books were "catastrophic" and it showed why New Zealand needs a National Government.

"Any short-term improvement on the Budget forecasts is far outweighed by the worsening picture past 2021."

The National Party's tax and economic policy will also make for very interesting reading for Labour's finance spokesman Grant Robertson.

He has been questioning National's spending plans for weeks.

"It seems to me that the National Party is caught in a Bermuda Triangle style situation where they want to increase spending, reduce revenue and dramatically reduce debt.

"You can't do all of those things at once – I think their plan is lost somewhere in that triangle."