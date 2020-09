One person has died on an Ōpōtiki farm this evening.

Police confirmed the death after emergency services were called about 5pm, after a person was injured.

St John sent one ambulance.

Just before 8pm a police spokeswoman said a death had been referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe had been advised.

A staff member at the Ōpōtiki Caltex said the fire station siren went off about 5pm and shortly afterwards police and a fire appliance drove past "quickly".