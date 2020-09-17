A small earthquake has struck 10km south of Lower Hutt this evening.

GeoNet reported the 3.5 magnitude shake was 4km deep and resulted in weak shaking.

It may have been felt in Martinborough, Paraparaumu, Wellington and surrounding localities.

However, some Wellingtonians were confused as to whether the shaking was an earthquake or strong winds which have whipped through the city all day.

Was that an #eqnz or the wind, Wellington? — Chamfy (@chamfy) September 17, 2020

Metservice has had a strong wind warning in place for Wellington and Wairarapa.

Northwest gales have been forecast to become severe with gusts reaching 120km/h in exposed places.