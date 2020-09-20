COMMENT:

Politicians would probably far rather cut a ribbon in front of a tunnel, or a new mass rapid transit system, than a wastewater pipe underground that no one can see.

This sums up the challenge facing Wellington in Election 2020.

National and Labour's transport plans mark two quite distinct visions for the capital.

Advertisement

But those billions-of-dollars-worth of transport infrastructure commitments feel like the only election lolly scramble the city is getting.

The parties' respective positions on a second Mt Victoria Tunnel is clear, but what's less clear is arguably the most important.

Listen to Newstalk ZB Wellington at 7.40am on weekdays leading up to the election to hear from candidates across the region's electorates and commentary on the biggest issues facing the capital.

Local issues like wastewater infrastructure and seismic resilience cannot be left to rest solely in the hands of councils.

Last we heard Wellington City is facing a rates increase of 15 per cent next year and that's before things like its share of Let's Get Wellington Moving is taken into account.

Councils are being given more responsibility without the funding tools to manage it.

The lack of more local policy is not helped by Wellington Central being such a safe Labour seat.

One candidate is the co-leader of a party and another a deputy leader. The electorate is very much about the party vote.

Advertisement

As a result, such targeted election promises are unlikely to be made proactively by the main parties.

But the experience of the campaign trail so far shows these politicians can be pushed to take a stance on local issues.

The Inner City Wellington residents' association hosted a Wellington Central candidates meeting pretty early on in the piece.

They narrowed in on questions relating to the plight of apartment owners in earthquake prone-buildings, who are facing financial ruin over strengthening costs.

Labour, National and Green Party candidates all supported a review of the earthquake-prone building legislation.

It's a small start, but it's still something for this group who have long lobbied on the issue.

Advertisement

Wellington City Council is facing a mounting pile of bills. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Opportunities Party has however proactively announced a Local Government policy of boosting council infrastructure budgets by $2.5 billion annually through GST returns.

Just a couple of weeks ago Wellington City Council signed off on the sale of 20 social housing properties to pay for development within its portfolio because it was out of cash.

The situation brought back into play the political football that is the Government's Income Related Rent Subsidy (IRRS) scheme and whether councils should have access to it.

The Herald asked political parties for their stance on the subject, some had to think about it longer than others, but they came back with a response.

The Greens were keen to extend access to councils, whereas National and Labour were less so.

The point is that by the time it comes to voting, we will know what the various positions these parties have on the likes of tax, transport, and health.

Advertisement

A new wastewater tunnel had to be trenched down Willis Street after a tunnel collapsed under the CBD. Photo / Wellington Water

These are announcements that come with press releases, media stand-ups, live streams, and stand-alone news stories.

Don't get me wrong, these policies are vitally important - they'll shape the future of our country and how we navigate out of Covid-19.

But make no mistake, more localised issues are about to wreak havoc on the city.

Central Government has a role to play with finding solutions before that happens, rather than blaming councils when it does.

We need to know where parties stand on policies that intersect with Local Government too, or whether they even have them at all.

The two have individual responsibilities, but they aren't working together as well as they should be. The basics are being put at risk if nothing changes.

Advertisement

Wellington already knows what that can look like - millions of litres of wastewater being spewed into the harbour.

Last year leading into local body elections I wrote that Local Government politics just isn't as sexy as the thrill of the Beehive, but the issues were still important.

That sentiment remains true for the upcoming general election.