Auckland University has backtracked on its plan to make students return to campus for classes from next week.

It has reversed part of its decision to operate classes of up to 300 people, which it had planned for the final weeks of the second semester which starts on Monday.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield had queried the decision. The university has announced it is going back online for the next fortnight.

In an email to staff, vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater says learning will remain online until October 2, regardless of alert levels.

She says Bloomfield's comments indicated Education Ministry guidance didn't apply to Auckland's level 2.5.

Freshwater says the two-week period is to ensure certainty for staff and students while the situation is clarified.

Thousands of university students voiced concerns this week at the lack of social distancing provisions and non-mandatory masks as they prepared to return to lectures.

Auckland University students had been required to return to face-to-face classes from Monday but many wanted to stick with online learning until the university could uphold social distancing requirements to protect against Covid-19.

This week students flooded the email inbox of Freshwater and signed a petition requesting all learning apart from practical work remained online.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said the university was "actively ignoring concerns of students" and said they were being required back on campus with "no support".

"Updates have been few and far between, telling students to suck up the move back online when the second lockdown has been far tougher mentally.

"There is no requirement to wear masks, there is no support for students, there is no guarantee of physical distancing."

Other students echoed concerns, saying there was a limit of 10 on social gatherings and no more than 50 at a funeral but it was okay to "put 300 in a lecture hall with no mandatory masks".

More than 80 students contacted NZME with their concerns, saying they were "appalled", "stressed out", and thought the decision was "insane" "ridiculous", and "unsafe".

Many wanted to wait until there was no community transmission and felt like they were being treated as a customer instead of a student.

However, the university said yesterday safety remained its priority and mask-wearing was "strongly encouraged" where physical distancing is not possible.

In an email to student earlier this week, Freshwater said students told her they found it hard to stay motivated and engaged via online learning, didn't want to miss practical work and missed university life, being with their friends and the social aspects of the on-campus experience.

She said the university was closely following all Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education guidelines in relation to how they operated at each alert level.



"Our priority is to support a safe return to campus for students and staff, with all appropriate health and safety measures in place."



Despite there being no limit to class size the university chose to limit in-person class sizes to under 300 with larger classes going online.

Physical distancing was "doable" with classes under 300, the university said.



Freshwater said this would help with physical distancing for those needed on campus.

She confirmed masks were not mandatory but said mask-wearing on campus was "strongly encouraged in situations where physical distancing is not possible".