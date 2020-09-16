Auckland University has backtracked on its plan to make students return to campus for classes from next week.

It's reversed part of its decision to operate classes of up to 300 people, which it had planned for the final weeks of the second semester which starts on Monday.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield had queried the decision, and the uni's just announced it's going back online for the next fortnight.

In an email to staff, Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater says learning will remain online until October 2, regardless of Alert Levels.

She says Bloomfield's comments indicated Education Ministry guidance didn't apply to Auckland's Level 2.5.

Freshwater says the two-week period is to ensure certainty for staff and students, while the situation is clarified.

Thousands of university students voiced concerns this week at the lack of social distancing provisions and non-mandatory masks as they prepared to return to lectures.

Auckland University students had been required to return to face-to-face classes from Monday but many wanted to stick with online learning until the university could uphold social distancing requirements to protect against Covid-19.

This week students flooded the email inbox of Freshwater and signed a petition requesting all learning apart from practical work remained online.